Investing in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock. BLU Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,023,995 BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $4.41 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $346.57 Million. BLU’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.79% off its 52-week high of $12.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 54.42% up since then. When we look at BELLUS Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 468.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Although BLU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.64- on Monday, Apr 19 added 4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLU’s forecast low is $2.6 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +172.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.04% for it to hit the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for BELLUS Health Inc. earnings to increase by 1.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.02% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares while 65.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.14%. There are 64 institutions holding the BELLUS Health Inc. stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.94% of the shares, roughly 6.22 Million BLU shares worth $19.03 Million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 5.73 Million shares worth $17.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 32072 shares estimated at $123.16 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 12.44 Thousand shares worth around $47.52 Thousand.