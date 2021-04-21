ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 5,353,752 ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $12.18 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.58 Billion. ING’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.76% off its 52-week high of $12.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.88, which suggests the last value was 59.93% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.66 Million.

Analysts gave the ING Groep N.V. (ING) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ING as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ING Groep N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Although ING has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.69 on Monday, Apr 19 added 4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ING’s forecast low is $10.73 with $16.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.9% for it to hit the projected low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.2%. The 2021 estimates are for ING Groep N.V. earnings to decrease by -48.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.7% per year.

ING Dividends

The 1.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ING Groep N.V. shares while 3.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.19%. There are 302 institutions holding the ING Groep N.V. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 39.34 Million ING shares worth $371.33 Million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 9.8 Million shares worth $92.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 9786035 shares estimated at $86.31 Million under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 837.83 Thousand shares worth around $10.25 Million.