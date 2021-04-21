ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 7,187,994 ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $14.6 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.71 Billion. IBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.51% off its 52-week high of $18.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.66, which suggests the last value was 47.53% up since then. When we look at ICICI Bank Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.54 Million.

Analysts gave the ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IBN as a Hold, 40 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Although IBN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.42 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBN’s forecast low is $15.88 with $23.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +59.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.77% for it to hit the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICICI Bank Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +33.21% over the past 6 months, a 100% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICICI Bank Limited will drop -5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 260% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ICICI Bank Limited earnings to increase by 188.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ICICI Bank Limited shares while 20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20%. There are 511 institutions holding the ICICI Bank Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.69% of the shares, roughly 58.51 Million IBN shares worth $869.49 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 51.11 Million shares worth $759.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund. With 18092628 shares estimated at $273.2 Million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 11.9 Million shares worth around $179.76 Million.