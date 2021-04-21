Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2,897,282 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.86 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.89 Billion. HMY’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.58% off its 52-week high of $7.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 52.06% up since then. When we look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HMY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HMY’s forecast low is $3.89 with $6.85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.95% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -19.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited earnings to increase by 67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HMY Dividends

The 1.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 1.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares while 26.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.87%. There are 149 institutions holding the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 61.91 Million HMY shares worth $289.75 Million.

Exor Investments (UK) LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.9% or 11.71 Million shares worth $54.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 30188739 shares estimated at $131.62 Million under it, the former controlled 4.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 22.71 Million shares worth around $99.01 Million.