First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1,163,966 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s most recent per share price at $82.68 changing hands around $3.32 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.81 Billion. FSLR’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.07% off its 52-week high of $112.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.59, which suggests the last value was 55.75% up since then. When we look at First Solar, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 Million.

Analysts gave the First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FSLR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. First Solar, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.84.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $84.49 on Monday, Apr 19 added 2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FSLR’s forecast low is $35.24 with $141 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.54% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -57.38% for it to hit the projected low.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Solar, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -5.73% over the past 6 months, a 18.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Solar, Inc. will drop -1.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 322.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $768.17 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that First Solar, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $695.13 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $532.12 Million and $642.41 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.5%. The 2021 estimates are for First Solar, Inc. earnings to increase by 442.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.9% per year.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.02% of First Solar, Inc. shares while 82.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.21%. There are 787 institutions holding the First Solar, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.92% of the shares, roughly 12.67 Million FSLR shares worth $1.25 Billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 8.56 Million shares worth $846.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 2735737 shares estimated at $238.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 2.59 Million shares worth around $256.85 Million.