First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $22 per Share

In the last trading session, 7,869,020 First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $16.78 changed hands at -$0.82 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.29 Billion. FHN’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.77% off its 52-week high of $18.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.93, which suggests the last value was 58.7% up since then. When we look at First Horizon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.32 Million.

Analysts gave the First Horizon Corporation (FHN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FHN as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. First Horizon Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Although FHN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.76 on Monday, Apr 19 added 5.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FHN’s forecast low is $18 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.27% for it to hit the projected low.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Horizon Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.66% over the past 6 months, a 22.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Horizon Corporation will rise +640%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $759.49 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that First Horizon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $755.03 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $477.56 Million and $486.09 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 59%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.2%. The 2021 estimates are for First Horizon Corporation earnings to increase by 37.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.5% per year.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 21, 2021. The 3.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 3.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.05% per year.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of First Horizon Corporation shares while 84.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.03%. There are 599 institutions holding the First Horizon Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 56.85 Million FHN shares worth $725.35 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 50.69 Million shares worth $646.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15876752 shares estimated at $220.53 Million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 15.71 Million shares worth around $200.42 Million.