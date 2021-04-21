Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 6,628,779 Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $8.01 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.98 Billion. ENIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.61% off its 52-week high of $8.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.22, which suggests the last value was 22.35% up since then. When we look at Enel Americas S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ENIA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Enel Americas S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) trade information

Instantly ENIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.38- on Friday, Apr 16 added 4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENIA’s forecast low is $9.2 with $11.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enel Americas S.A. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.18% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enel Americas S.A. will rise +80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -96% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.29%. The 2021 estimates are for Enel Americas S.A. earnings to decrease by -56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.3% per year.

ENIA Dividends

The 6.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 6.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.29% per year.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Enel Americas S.A. shares while 3.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.24%. There are 172 institutions holding the Enel Americas S.A. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 7.3 Million ENIA shares worth $60.01 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 4.25 Million shares worth $34.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and iShares Latin America 40 ETF. With 2843601 shares estimated at $21.3 Million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 2.44 Million shares worth around $20.69 Million.