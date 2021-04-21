DSX Stock: More Upside for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)?

In the latest trading session, 821,436 Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.5 changing hands around $0.31 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $320.37 Million. DSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -8% off its 52-week high of $3.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 448.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DSX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diana Shipping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.54- on Wednesday, Apr 21 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 765.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 696.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DSX’s forecast low is $2.4 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.43% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -31.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diana Shipping Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +127.86% over the past 6 months, a -87.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diana Shipping Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.91 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Diana Shipping Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $40.53 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.03 Million and $37.15 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Diana Shipping Inc. earnings to decrease by -848.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.67% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares while 22.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.56%. There are 49 institutions holding the Diana Shipping Inc. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.09% of the shares, roughly 6.33 Million DSX shares worth $12.22 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.57% or 3.18 Million shares worth $6.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. With 2314205 shares estimated at $5.04 Million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 215.18 Thousand shares worth around $415.3 Thousand.