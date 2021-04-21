Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the latest trading session, 1,719,242 Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.28 changing hands around $1.8 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.97 Billion. DOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.65% off its 52-week high of $67.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.62, which suggests the last value was 53.92% up since then. When we look at Dow Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Dow Inc. (DOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended DOW as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dow Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Instantly DOW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $65.51 on Friday, Apr 16 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DOW’s forecast low is $50 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.46% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -22.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dow Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +26.73% over the past 6 months, a 171.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dow Inc. will rise +93.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 642.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.09 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Dow Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $11.25 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.77 Billion and $8.01 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Dow Inc. earnings to increase by 167.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.43% per year.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 22, 2021. The 4.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.8. It is important to note, however, that the 4.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Dow Inc. shares while 68.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.59%. There are 1643 institutions holding the Dow Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.05% of the shares, roughly 60.01 Million DOW shares worth $3.33 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.2% or 53.65 Million shares worth $2.98 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 33429909 shares estimated at $1.74 Billion under it, the former controlled 4.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 20.88 Million shares worth around $1.16 Billion.