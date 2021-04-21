Could Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 10,444,033 Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $7.59 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.59 Billion. KGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.97% off its 52-week high of $10.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.9, which suggests the last value was 35.44% up since then. When we look at Kinross Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended KGC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kinross Gold Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Instantly KGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.64- on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KGC’s forecast low is $6.5 with $14.19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kinross Gold Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -16.68% over the past 6 months, a -5.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kinross Gold Corporation will rise +60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kinross Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.12 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $879.8 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Kinross Gold Corporation earnings to increase by 71.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.4% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 11, 2021. The 1.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares while 65.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.9%. There are 648 institutions holding the Kinross Gold Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 92.34 Million KGC shares worth $677.79 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.04% or 38.36 Million shares worth $281.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 61662155 shares estimated at $411.29 Million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 17.16 Million shares worth around $119.78 Million.