Could Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2,037,216 Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $70.51 changing hands around -$1.88 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.59 Billion. GRUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.3% off its 52-week high of $85.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.52, which suggests the last value was 45.37% up since then. When we look at Grubhub Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended GRUB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Grubhub Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) trade information

Although GRUB has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $74.20 on Monday, Apr 19 added 5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.03, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRUB’s forecast low is $50 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.46% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -29.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $522.26 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Grubhub Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $539.19 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $362.98 Million and $406.48 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Grubhub Inc. earnings to decrease by -729.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 62.06% per year.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Grubhub Inc. shares while 107.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.26%. There are 378 institutions holding the Grubhub Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.73% of the shares, roughly 16.54 Million GRUB shares worth $1.23 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 8.26 Million shares worth $613.64 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 2614644 shares estimated at $194.19 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 2.52 Million shares worth around $151.09 Million.