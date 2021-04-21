Could Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,239,613 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $75.07 changed hands at -$2.81 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.91 Billion. CROX’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.09% off its 52-week high of $86.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.67, which suggests the last value was 76.46% up since then. When we look at Crocs, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 983.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Crocs, Inc. (CROX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CROX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Crocs, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Although CROX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $81.57 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 7.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CROX’s forecast low is $76 with $106 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crocs, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +46.97% over the past 6 months, a 20.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Crocs, Inc. will rise +300%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $414.23 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Crocs, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $456.27 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $281.16 Million and $249.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Crocs, Inc. earnings to increase by 174.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of Crocs, Inc. shares while 94.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.79%. There are 400 institutions holding the Crocs, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.6% of the shares, roughly 10.86 Million CROX shares worth $680.63 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.1% or 7.27 Million shares worth $455.23 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 4361880 shares estimated at $350.91 Million under it, the former controlled 6.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 4.19% of the shares, roughly 2.74 Million shares worth around $210.45 Million.