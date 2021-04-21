Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1,311,397 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.27 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.38 Billion. CAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.8% off its 52-week high of $39.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.66, which suggests the last value was 17.27% up since then. When we look at Conagra Brands, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CAG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Conagra Brands, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Although CAG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $38.65 on Wednesday, Apr 21 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CAG’s forecast low is $34 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.97% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -11.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Conagra Brands, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +0.95% over the past 6 months, a 14.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Conagra Brands, Inc. will drop -30.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.71 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Conagra Brands, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021 will be $2.51 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $3.29 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Conagra Brands, Inc. earnings to increase by 12.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.33% per year.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around June 28 – July 02, 2021. The 2.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.1. It is important to note, however, that the 2.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.58% per year.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Conagra Brands, Inc. shares while 87.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.14%. There are 1038 institutions holding the Conagra Brands, Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.48% of the shares, roughly 59.88 Million CAG shares worth $2.17 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.53% or 55.34 Million shares worth $2.01 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 21346083 shares estimated at $738.57 Million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 18.08 Million shares worth around $655.47 Million.