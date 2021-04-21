Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 6,178,037 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $1.14 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.2 Billion. ELP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1186.84% off its 52-week high of $14.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 6.14% up since then. When we look at Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ELP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) trade information

Instantly ELP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.197 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 4.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELP’s forecast low is $1.26 with $1.51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL earnings to increase by 82.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.2% per year.

ELP Dividends

The 8.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 8.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.12% per year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares while 24.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.45%. There are 124 institutions holding the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 87.22% of the shares, roughly 111.89 Million ELP shares worth $160.01 Million.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.22% or 25.94 Million shares worth $37.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers. With 72595298 shares estimated at $91.47 Million under it, the former controlled 56.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers held about 13.75% of the shares, roughly 17.65 Million shares worth around $22.23 Million.