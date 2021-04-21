Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 22.89% Gain

In the latest trading session, 2,139,855 Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.51 changing hands around -$0.14 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.13 Billion. CLNY’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.53% off its 52-week high of $7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 78.19% up since then. When we look at Colony Capital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CLNY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Colony Capital, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) trade information

Although CLNY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.96- on Friday, Apr 16 added 6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLNY’s forecast low is $6.25 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.89% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -3.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Colony Capital, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +112.46% over the past 6 months, a 66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Colony Capital, Inc. will rise +73.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Colony Capital, Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.49% of Colony Capital, Inc. shares while 90.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.62%. There are 377 institutions holding the Colony Capital, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.68% of the shares, roughly 67.34 Million CLNY shares worth $323.88 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 46.68 Million shares worth $224.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 21538285 shares estimated at $106.83 Million under it, the former controlled 4.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.53% of the shares, roughly 17.39 Million shares worth around $83.65 Million.