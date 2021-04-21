Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $6.5 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,205,728 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $3.3 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $269.62 Million. CRNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -109.09% off its 52-week high of $6.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 53.03% up since then. When we look at Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 747.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRNT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Although CRNT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.74- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 11.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRNT’s forecast low is $6.5 with $6.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +96.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 96.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ceragon Networks Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.92% over the past 6 months, a -100% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ceragon Networks Ltd. will rise +62.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.55 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $68.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $55.87 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.19%. The 2021 estimates are for Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings to decrease by -621.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.31% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares while 13.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.19%. There are 61 institutions holding the Ceragon Networks Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.99% of the shares, roughly 3.32 Million CRNT shares worth $9.24 Million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.66% or 2.21 Million shares worth $6.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 1161214 shares estimated at $4.38 Million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 562.52 Thousand shares worth around $1.56 Million.