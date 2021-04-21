CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 4,959,625 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $24.23 changed hands at $0.45 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.37 Billion. CNP’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.79% off its 52-week high of $25.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.31, which suggests the last value was 36.81% up since then. When we look at CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.71 Million.

Analysts gave the CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CNP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

Instantly CNP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $24.32 on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNP’s forecast low is $24 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.95% for it to hit the projected low.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CenterPoint Energy, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.21% over the past 6 months, a 2.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will drop -18.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.35 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.64 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.17 Billion and $1.57 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.1%. The 2021 estimates are for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -229.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.66% per year.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 06, 2021. The 2.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 2.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.13% per year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. shares while 102.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.19%. There are 787 institutions holding the CenterPoint Energy, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.77% of the shares, roughly 64.91 Million CNP shares worth $1.4 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 43.31 Million shares worth $937.28 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28266327 shares estimated at $596.14 Million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 15.35 Million shares worth around $332.25 Million.