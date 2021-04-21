Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5,607,942 Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $110.15 changed hands at -$7.98 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.42 Billion. CNI’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.59% off its 52-week high of $119.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $75.92, which suggests the last value was 31.08% up since then. When we look at Canadian National Railway Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 610.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 938.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended CNI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian National Railway Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.99.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) trade information

Although CNI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $119.6 on Monday, Apr 19 added 7.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $149.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNI’s forecast low is $122.62 with $165 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian National Railway Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -1.48% over the past 6 months, a 17.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian National Railway Company will drop -18.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.86 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian National Railway Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.95 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.54 Billion and $2.46 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Canadian National Railway Company earnings to decrease by -17.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.61% per year.

CNI Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 26, 2021. The 1.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.95. It is important to note, however, that the 1.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.65% per year.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Canadian National Railway Company shares while 73.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.11%. There are 1072 institutions holding the Canadian National Railway Company stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 33.59 Million CNI shares worth $3.69 Billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 33.23 Million shares worth $3.65 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 10936880 shares estimated at $1.11 Billion under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 9.62 Million shares worth around $973.24 Million.