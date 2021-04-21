Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,148,521 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $40.84 changed hands at -$1.1 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57 Billion. CALX’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.44% off its 52-week high of $48.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.9, which suggests the last value was 83.1% up since then. When we look at Calix, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 968.51 Million.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) trade information

Although CALX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $45.88 on Friday, Apr 16 added 10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Calix, Inc. (CALX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Calix, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +98.25% over the past 6 months, a -6.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Calix, Inc. will rise +575%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150.46 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Calix, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $137.7 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $101.68 Million and $119.02 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25%. The 2021 estimates are for Calix, Inc. earnings to increase by 267.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.06% of Calix, Inc. shares while 79.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.05%. There are 276 institutions holding the Calix, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.74% of the shares, roughly 4.87 Million CALX shares worth $144.79 Million.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.97% or 3.75 Million shares worth $111.61 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1521631 shares estimated at $45.95 Million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 1.44 Million shares worth around $42.76 Million.