BXRX Stock: More Upside for Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)?

In the last trading session, 1,326,521 Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.84 Million. BXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -390.1% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 3.96% up since then. When we look at Baudax Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BXRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Baudax Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 362.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BXRX’s forecast low is $3 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +494.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 197.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baudax Bio, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -62.45% over the past 6 months, a -84.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baudax Bio, Inc. will rise +95.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2218.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Baudax Bio, Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Baudax Bio, Inc. shares while 17.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.41%. There are 49 institutions holding the Baudax Bio, Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.99% of the shares, roughly 3.5 Million BXRX shares worth $3.54 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 495.21 Thousand shares worth $500.16 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 268717 shares estimated at $271.4 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 197.09 Thousand shares worth around $199.06 Thousand.