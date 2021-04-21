Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUD’s forecast low is $3 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Audacy, Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Audacy, Inc. earnings to increase by 41.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AUD Dividends

The 1.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.3% of Audacy, Inc. shares while 51.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.91%. There are 191 institutions holding the Audacy, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.5% of the shares, roughly 8.91 Million AUD shares worth $22.01 Million.

Lsv Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5% or 6.86 Million shares worth $16.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3073948 shares estimated at $7.59 Million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.1% of the shares, roughly 2.88 Million shares worth around $15.14 Million.