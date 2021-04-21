ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2,521,621 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.45 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $501.23 Million. ACTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.95% off its 52-week high of $31.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.74, which suggests the last value was 32.6% up since then. When we look at ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 925.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.3 Million.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. shares while 71.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.01%. There are 49 institutions holding the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.11% of the shares, roughly 2.25 Million ACTC shares worth $24.93 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.5% or 1.25 Million shares worth $13.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. With 533743 shares estimated at $11.1 Million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 170.61 Thousand shares worth around $1.89 Million.