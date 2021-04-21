Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 6,561,543 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $39.11 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.88 Billion. COLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.57% off its 52-week high of $41.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.77, which suggests the last value was 29% up since then. When we look at Americold Realty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Americold Realty Trust (COLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COLD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Americold Realty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) trade information

Instantly COLD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $39.94 on Friday, Apr 16 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COLD’s forecast low is $43 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Americold Realty Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.88% over the past 6 months, a 6.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Americold Realty Trust will rise +27.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $552.23 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $578.53 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $381.07 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Americold Realty Trust earnings to decrease by -54.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.5% per year.

COLD Dividends

Americold Realty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 06, 2021. The 2.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Americold Realty Trust shares while 108.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.24%. There are 536 institutions holding the Americold Realty Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.72% of the shares, roughly 29.59 Million COLD shares worth $1.1 Billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.37% or 21.14 Million shares worth $789.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9096516 shares estimated at $317.56 Million under it, the former controlled 3.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 6.23 Million shares worth around $232.67 Million.