Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 52,050,620 Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.44 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.7 Million. ATHE’s current price is a discount, trading about -257.64% off its 52-week high of $5.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 61.81% up since then. When we look at Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 114.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 716.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATHE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Instantly ATHE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.47 on Wednesday, Apr 21 added 3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 169.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, meaning bulls need an upside of 177.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATHE’s forecast low is $4 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +177.78% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings to increase by 25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares while 3.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.7%. There are 12 institutions holding the Alterity Therapeutics Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.68% of the shares, roughly 582.1 Thousand ATHE shares worth $780.01 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 321.5 Thousand shares worth $430.81 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 103982 shares estimated at $166.37 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 12.13 Thousand shares worth around $19.4 Thousand.