Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AEI stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,126,292 Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.75 changed hands at $0.44 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.66 Million. AEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -202.46% off its 52-week high of $29.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.6, which suggests the last value was 52.82% up since then. When we look at Alset EHome International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Alset EHome International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Alset EHome International Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.42% of Alset EHome International Inc. shares while 0.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.11%. There are 6 institutions holding the Alset EHome International Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 22.25 Thousand AEI shares worth $133.07 Thousand.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 15207 shares estimated at $175.94 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 6.13 Thousand shares worth around $70.92 Thousand.