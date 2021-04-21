Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,270,948 Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.48 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.5 Million. AAU’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.33% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 43.75% up since then. When we look at Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 Million.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Although AAU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.527 on Friday, Apr 16 added 9.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 129.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAU’s forecast low is $1.1 with $1.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +129.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 129.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings to increase by 20.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.08% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares while 6.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.55%. There are 31 institutions holding the Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 2.44 Million AAU shares worth $1.14 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 2.22 Million shares worth $1.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small. With 2572664 shares estimated at $1.89 Million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 14Thousand shares worth around $10.19 Thousand.