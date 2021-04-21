Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1,989,273 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $168.46 changing hands around -$1.11 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $102.17 Billion. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.56% off its 52-week high of $219.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $121.5, which suggests the last value was 27.88% up since then. When we look at Airbnb, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.16.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $188.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $130 with $245 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.44% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -22.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Airbnb, Inc. earnings to increase by 89.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Airbnb, Inc. shares while 67.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.53%. There are 528 institutions holding the Airbnb, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.3% of the shares, roughly 11.23 Million ABNB shares worth $1.65 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.78% or 5.77 Million shares worth $846.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 4177767 shares estimated at $613.3 Million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $217.81 Million.