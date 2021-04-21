AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ABCL stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,613,961 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.73 changed hands at -$1.92 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.47 Billion. ABCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.32% off its 52-week high of $71.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.2, which suggests the last value was 16.34% up since then. When we look at AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts gave the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ABCL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABCL’s forecast low is $45 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +98.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 62.28% for it to hit the projected low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 415%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.34% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares while 38.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.39%. There are 80 institutions holding the AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 19.28 Million ABCL shares worth $775.98 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 10.45 Million shares worth $420.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were New Economy Fund (The) and Europacific Growth Fund. With 1199500 shares estimated at $48.27 Million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 742.5 Thousand shares worth around $29.88 Million.