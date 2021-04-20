WRAP Stock Forecast 2021: Wrap Technologies, Inc. Remains Hot with 184.2% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,315,782 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $188.22 Million. WRAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -188% off its 52-week high of $14.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.9, which suggests the last value was 22% up since then. When we look at Wrap Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 322.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 721.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WRAP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wrap Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Although WRAP has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.63- on Thursday, Apr 15 added 11.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WRAP’s forecast low is $9.5 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +120% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 90% for it to hit the projected low.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Wrap Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $2.31 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $689Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 133.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Wrap Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.25% of Wrap Technologies, Inc. shares while 18.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.81%. There are 110 institutions holding the Wrap Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.63% of the shares, roughly 989.42 Thousand WRAP shares worth $4.78 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 937.39 Thousand shares worth $4.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 529456 shares estimated at $2.56 Million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 324.46 Thousand shares worth around $1.8 Million.