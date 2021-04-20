Will WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,597,984 WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.74 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $497.7 Million. WIMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -413.94% off its 52-week high of $29.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.2, which suggests the last value was 44.25% up since then. When we look at WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 Million.

Analysts gave the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WIMI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Although WIMI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.57- on Tuesday, Apr 13 added 12.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WIMI’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +39.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.37% for it to hit the projected low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares while 1.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.38%. There are 27 institutions holding the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 205.88 Thousand WIMI shares worth $1.19 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 155.68 Thousand shares worth $896.72 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and DireXionShares ETF Tr-Direxion Connected Consumer ETF. With 36448 shares estimated at $240.56 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DireXionShares ETF Tr-Direxion Connected Consumer ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 35.41 Thousand shares worth around $233.71 Thousand.