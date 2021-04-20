Will VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,427,376 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.52 changed hands at -$1.17 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.69 Million. VIH’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.45% off its 52-week high of $22.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.7, which suggests the last value was 7.79% up since then. When we look at VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 533.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings shares while 65.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.95%. There are 35 institutions holding the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings stock share, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.83% of the shares, roughly 1.21 Million VIH shares worth $12.18 Million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.82% or 1Million shares worth $10.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. With 984253 shares estimated at $12.79 Million under it, the former controlled 4.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 294.01 Thousand shares worth around $3.82 Million.

