Will Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2,334,787 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.36 changed hands at -$0.33 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $308.48 Million. FRSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -178.56% off its 52-week high of $12.145. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 87.84% up since then. When we look at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.7 Million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Although FRSX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.47- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 20.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is -0.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -228.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares while 1.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.6%. There are 16 institutions holding the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 342.43 Thousand FRSX shares worth $1.4 Million.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 311.46 Thousand shares worth $1.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.