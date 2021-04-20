Will Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 2,291,870 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.83 changing hands around -$2.15 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.87 Billion. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.19% off its 52-week high of $120. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.81, which suggests the last value was 58.6% up since then. When we look at Chewy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Although CHWY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $87.85 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 12.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHWY’s forecast low is $75 with $133 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.11% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -2.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.73% over the past 6 months, a 88.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy, Inc. will rise +66.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Chewy, Inc. earnings to increase by 64.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.36% of Chewy, Inc. shares while 85.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.21%. There are 600 institutions holding the Chewy, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.04% of the shares, roughly 12.77 Million CHWY shares worth $1.15 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.78% or 6.64 Million shares worth $596.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. With 3751330 shares estimated at $291.03 Million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 2Million shares worth around $179.78 Million.