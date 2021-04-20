Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,312,963 Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18 changed hands at -$2.28 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.08 Billion. TUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.67% off its 52-week high of $25.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.58, which suggests the last value was 2.33% up since then. When we look at Tuya Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TUYA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tuya Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUYA’s forecast low is $25 with $27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tuya Inc. earnings to increase by 9.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.