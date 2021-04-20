Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,524,894 Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.43 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $405.58 Million. THCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.47% off its 52-week high of $25.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.93, which suggests the last value was 13.12% up since then. When we look at Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 851.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 Million.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

Instantly THCB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.18 on Tuesday, Apr 13 added 6.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.85% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares while 20.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.39%. There are 46 institutions holding the Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock share, with Alpine Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.29% of the shares, roughly 1.52 Million THCB shares worth $26.03 Million.

Oxford Asset Management Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 1.15 Million shares worth $11.47 Million as of Mar 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd. With 79198 shares estimated at $1.35 Million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 29.8 Thousand shares worth around $495.28 Thousand.