Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch TIPT stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 1,423,209 Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.57 changing hands around $0.57 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $343.61 Million. TIPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.37% off its 52-week high of $11.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.5, which suggests the last value was 57.43% up since then. When we look at Tiptree Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 182.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.5 Million.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) trade information

Instantly TIPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.56 on Tuesday, Apr 20 added 8.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 396.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.94, meaning bulls need a downside of -72.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TIPT’s forecast low is $2.94 with $2.94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.19% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -72.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Tiptree Inc. earnings to decrease by -308.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TIPT Dividends

Tiptree Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 12, 2021. The 1.6% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.6% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.15% per year.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.34% of Tiptree Inc. shares while 37.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.51%. There are 82 institutions holding the Tiptree Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.21% of the shares, roughly 2.67 Million TIPT shares worth $13.41 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.55% or 1.48 Million shares worth $7.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 913961 shares estimated at $4.59 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 797.48 Thousand shares worth around $3.88 Million.