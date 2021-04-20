Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 20,914,705 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.83 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.18 Billion. TME’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.87% off its 52-week high of $32.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.23, which suggests the last value was 42.62% up since then. When we look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 133.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TME as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Although TME has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.70 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TME’s forecast low is $20 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +113.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tencent Music Entertainment Group share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.69% over the past 6 months, a 6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group will drop -11.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.19 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.29 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $901.78 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings to increase by 3.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.33% per year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.76% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares while 71.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.85%. There are 455 institutions holding the Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock share, with Credit Suisse Ag/ the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.37% of the shares, roughly 53.22 Million TME shares worth $1.02 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 48.11 Million shares worth $925.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 7679722 shares estimated at $147.76 Million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 6.16 Million shares worth around $163.74 Million.