Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 5,472,220 Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.67 changing hands around $1.81 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $227.8 Million. TKAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -276.77% off its 52-week high of $74.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the recent value is96.09% up since then. When we look at Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.2 Million.
Analysts gave the Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TKAT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -94.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TKAT’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.92% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -94.92% for it to hit the projected low.
Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Takung Art Co., Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $5.66 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.4%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Takung Art Co., Ltd. earnings to increase by 85.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.29% of Takung Art Co., Ltd. shares while 0.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.59%. There are 4 institutions holding the Takung Art Co., Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 20.75 Thousand TKAT shares worth $30.7 Thousand.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 12.8 Thousand shares worth $18.94 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.
