Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 12,474,394 Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $4.16 changed hands at $0.02 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.82 Billion. SWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.31% off its 52-week high of $4.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.93, which suggests the last value was 53.61% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.55 Million.

Analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended SWN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.32- on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 3.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $2.8 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +68.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $844.75 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $822.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $592Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to decrease by -428.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 90.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.58%. There are 397 institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.78% of the shares, roughly 100.02 Million SWN shares worth $298.05 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.86% or 87.02 Million shares worth $259.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 50360100 shares estimated at $189.86 Million under it, the former controlled 7.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.38% of the shares, roughly 43.16 Million shares worth around $200.68 Million.