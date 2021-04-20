SONM Stock Forecast 2021: Sonim Technologies, Inc. Remains Hot with 2.3% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,408,878 Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.38 Million. SONM’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.88% off its 52-week high of $1.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 34.38% up since then. When we look at Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 771.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Instantly SONM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.731 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 12.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is -0.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 953.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 334.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 212.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SONM’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +212.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 212.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonim Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.39% over the past 6 months, a -55.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 29.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonim Technologies, Inc. will rise +79.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sonim Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 53.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.42% of Sonim Technologies, Inc. shares while 52.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.17%. There are 32 institutions holding the Sonim Technologies, Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.82% of the shares, roughly 11.82 Million SONM shares worth $8.56 Million.

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.37% or 3.56 Million shares worth $2.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were 180 Degree Capital Corp and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 6045229 shares estimated at $4.38 Million under it, the former controlled 9.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 173.95 Thousand shares worth around $180.91 Thousand.