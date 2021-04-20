Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch IPOE stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 2,126,861 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.94 changing hands around -$0.45 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.5 Billion. IPOE’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.16% off its 52-week high of $28.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.37, which suggests the last value was 30.59% up since then. When we look at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.31 Million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V shares while 48.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.01%. There are 101 institutions holding the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock share, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 4.73 Million IPOE shares worth $58.88 Million.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 3.5 Million shares worth $43.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. With 113616 shares estimated at $1.41 Million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 63.88 Thousand shares worth around $794.64 Thousand.

