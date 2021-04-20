Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,107,083 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.06 changed hands at -$2.01 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.18 Billion. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.79% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.17, which suggests the last value was 9.3% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $32 with $49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 39.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.72% per year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc. With 2095200 shares estimated at $68.35 Million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.89 Million shares worth around $61.78 Million.