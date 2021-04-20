RKT Stock Forecast 2021: Rocket Companies, Inc. Remains Weak with -24.3% Downnside

In the latest trading session, 2,724,894 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.67 changing hands around -$0.34 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.93 Billion. RKT’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.43% off its 52-week high of $43. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.5, which suggests the last value was 19.24% up since then. When we look at Rocket Companies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended RKT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Companies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.89.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Although RKT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $23.30 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 6.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Rocket Companies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.83% per year.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.64% of Rocket Companies, Inc. shares while 62.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.67%. There are 322 institutions holding the Rocket Companies, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 10.69 Million RKT shares worth $216.21 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 9.55 Million shares worth $193.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5533008 shares estimated at $118.19 Million under it, the former controlled 4.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $65.21 Million.