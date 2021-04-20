PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PCT stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,123,156 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.59 changed hands at -$2.39 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.79 Billion. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.55% off its 52-week high of $35.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the last value was 58.63% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 685.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 604.28 Million.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Although PCT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $29.79 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 20.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48, meaning bulls need an upside of 103.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCT’s forecast low is $48 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +103.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 103.48% for it to hit the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.