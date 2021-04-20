PRTY Stock: More Upside for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)?

In the latest trading session, 2,182,731 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.36 changing hands around -$0.39 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $593.53 Million. PRTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.83% off its 52-week high of $9.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 93.28% up since then. When we look at Party City Holdco Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PRTY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Although PRTY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.19- on Friday, Apr 16 added 12.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRTY’s forecast low is $7 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.91% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 30.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Party City Holdco Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +121.15% over the past 6 months, a -144.9% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Party City Holdco Inc. will rise +35.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $405.11 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Party City Holdco Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $382.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $414.04 Million and $225.67 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.02%. The 2021 estimates are for Party City Holdco Inc. earnings to increase by 8.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.58% per year.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.57% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares while 71.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79%. There are 139 institutions holding the Party City Holdco Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.78% of the shares, roughly 15.26 Million PRTY shares worth $93.87 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 9.89 Million shares worth $60.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4031568 shares estimated at $24.79 Million under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 2.92 Million shares worth around $17.94 Million.