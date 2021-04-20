Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PT stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,052,557 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.37 Million. PT’s last price was a discount, traded about -264.63% off its 52-week high of $2.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 8.54% up since then. When we look at Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 265.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Although PT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.38 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 40.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is -0.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 255.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 226.21 days.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.04% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares while 0.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.48%. There are 5 institutions holding the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 66.63 Thousand PT shares worth $65.29 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 49.46 Thousand shares worth $48.46 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 7937 shares estimated at $11.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 6.08 Thousand shares worth around $8.51 Thousand.