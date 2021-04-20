Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5,844,742 Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.05 changed hands at -$0.44 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.44 Billion. PSFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.96% off its 52-week high of $19.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 26.44% up since then. When we look at Paysafe Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.16 Million.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Although PSFE has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.30 on Thursday, Apr 15 added 8.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Paysafe Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Paysafe Limited shares while 36.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.67%. There are 141 institutions holding the Paysafe Limited stock share, with Campbell Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 317Thousand PSFE shares worth $4.28 Million.

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 10.3 Thousand shares worth $139.05 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund. With 78303 shares estimated at $1.06 Million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 59Thousand shares worth around $796.5 Thousand.