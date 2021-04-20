Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 118,000,000 Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $356.66 Million. NAKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -507.14% off its 52-week high of $3.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.0661, which suggests the last value was 88.2% up since then. When we look at Naked Brand Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.31 Million.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Instantly NAKD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.584 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.9%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is -0.4% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Naked Brand Group Limited earnings to increase by 58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.2% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares while 0.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.33%. There are 19 institutions holding the Naked Brand Group Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.1% of the shares, roughly 493.07 Thousand NAKD shares worth $94.67 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 153.76 Thousand shares worth $29.52 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.