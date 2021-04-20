Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,241,769 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $3.58 changed hands at -$0.28 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.35 Million. MTSL’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.42% off its 52-week high of $3.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 76.82% up since then. When we look at Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 248.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.71 Million.

Analysts gave the Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MTSL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) trade information

Although MTSL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.68- on Friday, Apr 16 added 36.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 116.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. earnings to increase by 85.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.29% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares while 4.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.15%. There are 4 institutions holding the Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.3% of the shares, roughly 134.27 Thousand MTSL shares worth $208.11 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 42.5 Thousand shares worth $65.88 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.