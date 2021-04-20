Let’s Jump into the Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 13,412,549 Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.29 changed hands at -$0.69 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.03 Billion. NKLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -813.41% off its 52-week high of $93.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.19, which suggests the last value was 0.97% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NKLA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nikola Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Although NKLA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.60 on Wednesday, Apr 14 added 18.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 142.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKLA’s forecast low is $13 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +356.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nikola Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $20Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58Million and $20Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -82.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Nikola Corporation earnings to decrease by -80.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.59% per year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.8% of Nikola Corporation shares while 17.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.57%. There are 291 institutions holding the Nikola Corporation stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 17.04 Million NKLA shares worth $260.01 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.58% or 14.05 Million shares worth $214.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4867806 shares estimated at $74.28 Million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 2.05 Million shares worth around $31.22 Million.